US officials deny reports of strike on Syria’s air field (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS, April 9 — Several US officials said this morning there was no truth to reports that the US military had launched air strikes against a Syrian government air base.

The US denial followed a report by Syrian state television of loud explosions heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of this morning that was believed to have been targeted in a suspected US missile strike.

That followed a warning by US President Donald Trump yesterday that there would be a “big price to pay” after medical aid groups reported dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria. — AFP

A man walks with his bicycle at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic