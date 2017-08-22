Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US Navy says divers searching warship’s flooded compartments for missing sailors

Tuesday August 22, 2017
02:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Katy Perry downplays Orlando Bloom reunion rumoursThe Edit: Katy Perry downplays Orlando Bloom reunion rumours

The Edit: Here’s more action from ‘Blade Runner 2049’The Edit: Here’s more action from ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Ikea to set up Asean distribution centre in MalaysiaIkea to set up Asean distribution centre in Malaysia

McGregor win would be ‘dreadful’ for boxing, says HornMcGregor win would be ‘dreadful’ for boxing, says Horn

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A damaged part of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in Singapore waters after a collision August 21, 2017. — Reuters picA damaged part of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in Singapore waters after a collision August 21, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 22 — The US Navy said today divers have begun searching in the flooded compartments of a US warship for 10 US sailors missing since the guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel in waters near Singapore and Malaysia.

US Navy and Marine Corps divers will access sealed compartments located in damaged parts of the ship, the US Seventh Fleet said in a statement posted on its website.

"Additionally, they will conduct damage assessments of the hull and flooded areas," it said.

The USS John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC collided early yesterday while the US vessel was nearing Singapore for a routine port call. The collision tore a hole in the warship's port side at the waterline, flooding compartments that included a crew sleeping area. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline