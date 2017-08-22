US Navy says divers searching warship’s flooded compartments for missing sailors

A damaged part of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in Singapore waters after a collision August 21, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 22 — The US Navy said today divers have begun searching in the flooded compartments of a US warship for 10 US sailors missing since the guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel in waters near Singapore and Malaysia.

US Navy and Marine Corps divers will access sealed compartments located in damaged parts of the ship, the US Seventh Fleet said in a statement posted on its website.

"Additionally, they will conduct damage assessments of the hull and flooded areas," it said.

The USS John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC collided early yesterday while the US vessel was nearing Singapore for a routine port call. The collision tore a hole in the warship's port side at the waterline, flooding compartments that included a crew sleeping area. — Reuters