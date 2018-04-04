US makes decision on troops in Syria, says intelligence chief

US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision was reached at a National Security Council meeting yesterday. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 4 — The US intelligence chief said today that a decision had been made on the future of American troops in war-torn Syria and the White House would make it public soon.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision was reached at an “all hands on deck” National Security Council meeting yesterday.

President Donald Trump said yesterday he wanted to “get out” of Syria but offered no timetable.

At the same time, Trump’s advisers warned of the hard work left to defeat Islamic State and stabilize areas recaptured from the hardline militant group.

Trump said at a news conference the United States would “not rest until ISIS is gone,” using an acronym for the militant group. But he also suggested that victory was imminent.

“It’s time,” Trump told reporters, when asked if he was inclined to withdraw American forces.

The Pentagon and State Department have said a longer term US effort would be needed to ensure that Islamic State’s defeat is a lasting one. — Reuters