Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

World

US makes decision on troops in Syria, says intelligence chief

Wednesday April 4, 2018
10:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia’s economy to be world’s 24th largest by 2050, says PwCMalaysia’s economy to be world’s 24th largest by 2050, says PwC

‘Chef Min’ shows off rendang-cooking skills on Facebook‘Chef Min’ shows off rendang-cooking skills on Facebook

Trump tweets that immigration action will be taken ‘today’Trump tweets that immigration action will be taken ‘today’

Chelsea and United legend Ray Wilkins dies aged 61Chelsea and United legend Ray Wilkins dies aged 61

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision was reached at a National Security Council meeting yesterday. — Reuters picUS Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision was reached at a National Security Council meeting yesterday. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 4 — The US intelligence chief said today that a decision had been made on the future of American troops in war-torn Syria and the White House would make it public soon.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision was reached at an “all hands on deck” National Security Council meeting yesterday.

President Donald Trump said yesterday he wanted to “get out” of Syria but offered no timetable.

At the same time, Trump’s advisers warned of the hard work left to defeat Islamic State and stabilize areas recaptured from the hardline militant group.

Trump said at a news conference the United States would “not rest until ISIS is gone,” using an acronym for the militant group. But he also suggested that victory was imminent.

“It’s time,” Trump told reporters, when asked if he was inclined to withdraw American forces.

The Pentagon and State Department have said a longer term US effort would be needed to ensure that Islamic State’s defeat is a lasting one. — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram