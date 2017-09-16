Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US lawmakers want retaliation for acoustic incidents in Cuba

Saturday September 16, 2017
01:18 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: A blazing end to Cassini spacecraft after 13-year odysseyThe Edit: A blazing end to Cassini spacecraft after 13-year odyssey

The Edit: Research shows even third-hand smoke causes damageThe Edit: Research shows even third-hand smoke causes damage

Bangladesh warns Myanmar over air space violations as refugees fleeBangladesh warns Myanmar over air space violations as refugees flee

The Edit: Hollywood’s ‘scream queen’ is back in the new ‘Halloween’The Edit: Hollywood’s ‘scream queen’ is back in the new ‘Halloween’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Marco Rubio (pic) is among five US Senators who want Washington to remind the Cuban government of its responsibility toward diplomats. — Reuters pic Marco Rubio (pic) is among five US Senators who want Washington to remind the Cuban government of its responsibility toward diplomats. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Sept 15 — A group of Republican US senators called yesterday for Washington to retaliate for an alleged "acoustic attack" on US personnel in Cuba by expelling Cuban diplomats and possibly closing the US embassy in Havana.

The US State Department said in August that Americans linked to the embassy in the Cuban capital have experienced physical symptoms caused by unspecific "incidents" starting as far back as late 2016.

Cuba has denied involvement in the incidents. The US State Department did not immediately response to a request for comment.

Some of those affected experienced permanent hearing damage. The incident outraged many in Washington, fueling calls from many Republicans for President Donald Trump to reverse Democratic former President Barack Obama's moves toward more normal diplomatic relations with the former Cold War foe.

In a letter, the five Republicans — Senators Tom Cotton, Richard Burr, John Cornyn, Marco Rubio and James Lankford — urged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to remind the Cuban government of its responsibility toward diplomats.

"Furthermore, we ask that you immediately declare all accredited Cuban diplomats in the United States persona non grata and, if Cuba does not take tangible action, close the US Embassy in Havana," they wrote. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline