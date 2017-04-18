US, Japan agree China should play larger role on North Korea

US Vice President Mike Pence is welcomed by Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso at the prime minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 18 — US Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed today that the two countries need to persuade China to play a larger role in dealing with North Korea, a Japanese government spokesman said.

The two confirmed during a working lunch that China’s role was important in dealing with North Korea, and they needed to work on China to take on a bigger role, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile launches in recent months in defiance of UN sanctions and concerns have been growing that the reclusive state could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test.

With a US aircraft carrier group steaming to the area in a show of force, fears of a confrontation have been rising. — Reuters