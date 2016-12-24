US issues travel warning for Jordan after recent attacks

Jordanian policemen and an ambulance are seen in the vicinity of Karak Castle in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 24 ― The US State Department yesterday warned Americans travellling to Jordan of threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country.

More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants this week in the southern city of Karak.

“The Department of State reminds US citizens that terrorist and extremist organisations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting US citizens and Westerners in Jordan,” the travel warning said. ― Reuters