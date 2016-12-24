Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

World

US issues travel warning for Jordan after recent attacks

Saturday December 24, 2016
07:39 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Flash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in SingaporeFlash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in Singapore

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attackerGermany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

The Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thingThe Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thing

Eyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crashEyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jordanian policemen and an ambulance are seen in the vicinity of Karak Castle in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. ― Reuters picJordanian policemen and an ambulance are seen in the vicinity of Karak Castle in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 24 ― The US State Department yesterday warned Americans travellling to Jordan of threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country.

More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants this week in the southern city of Karak.

“The Department of State reminds US citizens that terrorist and extremist organisations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting US citizens and Westerners in Jordan,” the travel warning said. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline