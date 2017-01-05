Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:58 pm GMT+8

US intelligence chiefs call Russia ‘major’ cyber threat to US (VIDEO)

Thursday January 5, 2017
11:15 PM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 — Russia is a major threat to a wide range of US interests because of its “highly-advanced offensive cyber programme” and sophisticated capabilities, senior US intelligence officials said today.

“Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to US government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure,” James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, Marcel Lettre, Undersecretary of Defense for intelligence, and Admiral Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, said in joint testimony prepared for a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee. — Reuters

US Defence Undersecretary for Intelligence Marcel Lettre (left) and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, January 5, 2017. — Reuters picUS Defence Undersecretary for Intelligence Marcel Lettre (left) and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, January 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

