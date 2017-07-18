Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

US House speaker urges Senate to pass ‘something’ on healthcare

Tuesday July 18, 2017
10:38 PM GMT+8

US Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) has pushed for the Senate to pass some healthcare overhaul. — Reuters picUS Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) has pushed for the Senate to pass some healthcare overhaul. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 18 — US House Speaker Paul Ryan today called on the Senate to pass some kind of healthcare overhaul bill so lawmakers can move forward to repeal and replace Obamacare, one day after Republicans senators' effort to pass their own plan collapsed.

"We'd like to see the Senate move on something" in order to take the next steps in the legislation process, Ryan told reporters at a news conference. Still, he added, the House bill passed earlier this year was "sufficient" and "the best way to go." — Reuters

