Last updated Friday, April 21, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US envoy heads to Japan for North Korea crisis talks

Friday April 21, 2017
11:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Cannes film fest to show dark comedy with Mark HamillThe Edit: Cannes film fest to show dark comedy with Mark Hamill

Real to face foe Atletico in Champions League semifinalReal to face foe Atletico in Champions League semifinal

Najib sues Tony Pua for slander over statement on Act 355Najib sues Tony Pua for slander over statement on Act 355

US defence secretary: ‘No doubt’ Syria has chemical weaponsUS defence secretary: ‘No doubt’ Syria has chemical weapons

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The US State Department said today that special representative Joseph Yun (pic) would meet senior diplomats Kenji Kanasugi of Japan and Kim Hong-kyun of South Korea on Tuesday. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengThe US State Department said today that special representative Joseph Yun (pic) would meet senior diplomats Kenji Kanasugi of Japan and Kim Hong-kyun of South Korea on Tuesday. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengWASHINGTON, April 21 — Washington’s senior diplomat handling the nuclear stand-off with North Korea will head to Tokyo next week for talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

The US State Department said today that special representative Joseph Yun would meet senior diplomats Kenji Kanasugi of Japan and Kim Hong-kyun of South Korea on Tuesday.

“The three plan to discuss the evolving situation in North Korea as part of the three parties’ regular consultations on North Korea to exchange views and coordinate actions,” it said.

The allies are working together to respond to North Korea’s latest missile tests and a possible sixth nuclear weapons test — which Washington sees as a threat to global stability.

Yesterday, the UN security Council voted to condemn the North’s latest test, part of an illegal effort to develop longer range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Washington has not ruled out a military strike to disable the North Korean programme, but US officials are for now focused on working with China to bring diplomatic pressure to bear. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline