US envoy heads to Japan for North Korea crisis talks

The US State Department said today that special representative Joseph Yun (pic) would meet senior diplomats Kenji Kanasugi of Japan and Kim Hong-kyun of South Korea on Tuesday. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengWASHINGTON, April 21 — Washington’s senior diplomat handling the nuclear stand-off with North Korea will head to Tokyo next week for talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

“The three plan to discuss the evolving situation in North Korea as part of the three parties’ regular consultations on North Korea to exchange views and coordinate actions,” it said.

The allies are working together to respond to North Korea’s latest missile tests and a possible sixth nuclear weapons test — which Washington sees as a threat to global stability.

Yesterday, the UN security Council voted to condemn the North’s latest test, part of an illegal effort to develop longer range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Washington has not ruled out a military strike to disable the North Korean programme, but US officials are for now focused on working with China to bring diplomatic pressure to bear. — AFP