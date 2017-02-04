US Customs give airlines green light to board all visa-holders after Seattle ruling

Protesters chant slogans in opposition to US President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel sits outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens, New York City, January 28, 2017. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Feb 4 — US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed US airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide yesterday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.

In a conference call at around 9pm EST (1000 in Malaysia), the US agency told airlines to operate just as they had before the order, which temporarily had stopped refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Individuals from those states who have proper visas can now board US-bound flights, and airlines are working to update their websites to reflect the change, said the official, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The judge’s temporary restraining order represents a major challenge to US President Donald Trump’s action, although his administration could still appeal the ruling and have the policy upheld.

Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, made his ruling effective immediately yesterday, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted straight away. He is expected to issue a full written ruling over the weekend.

CBP and Washington-based trade group Airlines for America did not immediately comment. — Reuters