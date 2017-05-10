US court orders Spirit pilots back to work after airport chaos

Spirit Airlines Inc passengers are held back by law enforcement officers after several flights were cancelled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, May 9, 2017. — Reuters picFORT LAUDERDALE, May 10 — Spirit Airlines yesterday won a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit against the union representing its pilots, which the company said had coordinated a work slowdown that set off chaos at a Florida airport.

The Fort Lauderdale airport north of Miami regained its calm yesterday afternoon, following a night of clashes between Spirit employees and frustrated passengers stranded at the terminal due to flight cancellations.

Three people were arrested.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the disruption and inconveniences they have suffered,” Spirit spokesman Paul Berry said in a statement.

“We believe this is the result of intimidation tactics by a limited number of our pilots affecting the behaviour of the larger group.”

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, accused the Air Line Pilots Association of coordinating a “pervasive illegal work slowdown” in order to “pressure Spirit in its current collective bargaining negotiations.”

Since last Thursday some 300 Spirit flights have been cancelled — 15 per cent of the airline’s offerings — with some 20,000 impacted passengers in cities like Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Las Vegas and Detroit.

Spirit said in the suit it has lost US$8.5 million (RM36.91 million).

The federal order issued yesterday will force the pilots to normalise operations. A hearing for a preliminary injunction is slated for May 15 in a Florida court.

The union said pilots would “fully comply with the order handed down, which is completely in line with our overriding goal: the resumption of normal operations.”

“We call on the company to join forces with ALPA and the Spirit pilots to do just that.” — AFP