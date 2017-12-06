US consulate in Jerusalem issues security message (VIDEO)

A Palestinian protester clashes with Israeli police during a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, outside Jerusalem's Old city April 29, 2017. — Reuters picTEL AVIV, Dec 6 — The US Consulate in Jerusalem instructed employees yesterday to stay away from the occupied West Bank and parts of Jerusalem after President Donald Trump told Middle East leaders he planned to move the US Embassy in Israel to the holy city.

The decision breaks with decades of US policy and risks fuelling violence in the Middle East. Palestinian factions in Gaza and the West Bank issued calls yesterday for protests against Trump’s expected moves on Jerusalem.

“With widespread calls for demonstrations beginning December 6 (today) in Jerusalem and the West Bank, US government employees and their family members are not permitted until further notice to conduct personal travel in Jerusalem’s Old City and in the West Bank,” the US consulate said in a security message.

“United States citizens should avoid areas where crowds have gathered and where there is increased police and/or military presence,” the message said. — Reuters