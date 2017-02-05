US appeals court denies request to restore Trump’s immigration ban

Washington state's attorney general Bob Ferguson (centre) speaks to the media next to Washington state solicitor general Noah Purcell (right) outside the US federal courthouse in downtown Seattle February 3, 2017. — Reuters picSEATTLE, Feb 5 — A US appeal court late yesterday denied an emergency appeal from the US Department of Justice to restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.

“Appellants’ request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied,” the ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said.

It said a reply from the Department in support of the emergency appeal was due tomorrow.

The Department filed the appeal a day after a federal judge in Seattle ordered Trump’s travel ban to be lifted. The president’s Jan. 27 order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days. — Reuters