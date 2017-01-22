Up to two million join US women’s marches, organisers say (VIDEO)

People participate in a Women’s March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York City, US, January 21, 2017. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Up to two million people flooded the streets of US cities yesterday in a peaceful day of women-led protests a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, according to estimates from march organisers.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women’s March on Washington, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Demonstrators take part in the Women’s March to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States near the US Capitol in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Demonstrators gather in front of the US Capitol for the Women’s March on Washington, following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women’s March in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Members of US Congress and their guests visit the spot on the inaugural stands where President Donald Trump took the oath of office while people pack the streets and National Mall below them for the Women’s March in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women’s March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington on January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the Women’s March in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



A protester holds a sign as she participates in the Women’s March on Washington, following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in Washington 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Madonna performs at the Women’s March in Washington January 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hundreds of thousands of marchers fill the street during a Women’s March demonstration in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

At the main “Women’s March on Washington” organisers put the projected turnout at half a million, double the initial expectations, with huge crowds joining sister marches around the country ― and tens of thousands more marching worldwide.

More than half a million people flooded the streets of Los Angeles in one of the largest marches held by protesters who fear that progress on gender equality, contraception and abortion could be chipped away under Trump.

LAPD spokesman Andrew Neiman said his department was still working on a crowd estimate but he told AFP it was certainly larger than a pro-immigration march which drew 500,000 in 2006.

The Los Angeles march’s organisers claimed a turnout of 750,000.

March organisers in New York also claimed a crowd count of half a million, tweeting: “This is what democracy looks like! Over 500k people are here at @womensmarch!”

The Chicago Tribune reported that 150,000 rallied in the city, although the figure was not confirmed by police.

And in Boston, local media cited Mayor Marty Walsh’s office as estimating the crowd between 135,000 and 150,000 people.

Huge gatherings were also reported in Miami, Denver and Seattle and Philadelphia, just a few of the dozens of sister marches planned around the country.

Tens of thousands more took to the streets of London, Paris and other cities in solidarity with the US marchers. ― AFP