UN’s Zeid says Philippines’ Duterte needs psychiatric evaluation

Friday March 9, 2018
04:36 PM GMT+8

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein called Duterte's remarks 'unacceptable'. — AFP picUnited Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein called Duterte's remarks 'unacceptable'. — AFP picGENEVA, March 9 — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s slurs against UN human rights activists suggest he needs to see a psychiatrist, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein told a news conference today.

“These attacks cannot go unanswered, the UN Human Rights Council must take a position,” Zeid said, after Duterte’s government sought to get a UN investigator, a former Philippine lawmaker and four former Catholic priests declared as “terrorists”.

“He needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric examination. This kind of comment is unacceptable, unacceptable,” Zeid said. — Reuters

