Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

World

United passenger removal: CEO owns up to ‘series of failures’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday May 3, 2017
09:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: New York pays tribute to KawakuboThe Edit: New York pays tribute to Kawakubo

The Edit: Alexandra Savior thrills British fansThe Edit: Alexandra Savior thrills British fans

The Edit: HBO to air documentary on DianaThe Edit: HBO to air documentary on Diana

The Edit: The Eagles sue Hotel CaliforniaThe Edit: The Eagles sue Hotel California

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

WASHINGTON, May 3 — United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz told the US Congress yesterday he is taking responsibility for a series of failures that led to the April 9 forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago airplane that prompted worldwide condemnation.

Munoz apologised for the incident in written testimony. He cited four areas in which United should have acted differently. “Most importantly our employees did not have the authority to do what was right for our customers and for our company,” he said in the testimony. “As CEO that is my responsibility.” — ReutersOscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, testifies at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington May 2, 2017. — Reuters picOscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, testifies at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington May 2, 2017. — Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline