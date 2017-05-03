United passenger removal: CEO owns up to ‘series of failures’ (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, May 3 — United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz told the US Congress yesterday he is taking responsibility for a series of failures that led to the April 9 forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago airplane that prompted worldwide condemnation.

Munoz apologised for the incident in written testimony. He cited four areas in which United should have acted differently. “Most importantly our employees did not have the authority to do what was right for our customers and for our company,” he said in the testimony. “As CEO that is my responsibility.” — Reuters Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, testifies at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington May 2, 2017. — Reuters pic