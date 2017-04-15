United modifies policy for booking crew on crowded flights

Community member protests the treatment of Dr David Dao, who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago April 11, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 15 — United Continental Holdings Inc issued an updated policy to ensure crew travelling on its aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior to departure, according to a United spokeswoman.

“This ensures situations like Flight 3411 never happen again,” she said.

The change comes after video showed passenger David Dao being pulled from his seat and dragged down the aisle after refusing to give up his seat on the flight. Dao suffered concussion, a broken nose and two lost teeth, according to one of his lawyers on Thursday. Attorney Thomas Demetrio said that Dao will “probably” sue.

United is reacting to pressure from the public-relations fiasco that blew up after the video spread on social media. Chief executive officer Oscar Munoz initially called Dao “disruptive” and “belligerent” and apologised only for the need to “re-accommodate” him, but later struck a more contrite tone in a nationally televised interview.

Competing airlines are taking note of the controversy and making changes of their own. Delta Air Lines Inc increased the payouts its airport agents can offer passengers on overbooked flights to US$2,000 (RM8,828) from US$800, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

While United is modifying its policy when it comes to booking its own crew, it didn’t say if the policy of overbooking flights will be changed. The company said it is conducting a full review, and it will announce the results by April 30. — Bloomberg