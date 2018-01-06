Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

United Airlines flight diverted to Alaska after man spreads feces in lavatories

Saturday January 6, 2018
07:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Superb Kyrgios beats Dimitrov in Brisbane InternationalSuperb Kyrgios beats Dimitrov in Brisbane International

Hundreds join gotong-royong to clean Ipoh flat-turned-dump siteHundreds join gotong-royong to clean Ipoh flat-turned-dump site

Tillerson stands by Trump as book casts mental health doubtsTillerson stands by Trump as book casts mental health doubts

The Edit: Thousands of Mexicans polish off massive king cakeThe Edit: Thousands of Mexicans polish off massive king cake

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Alaska after the flight crew reported a man on board had spreading human waste in the lavatories. — Reuters pic A United Airlines flight was diverted to Alaska after the flight crew reported a man on board had spreading human waste in the lavatories. — Reuters pic CHICAGO, Jan 6 ― A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong was diverted to Alaska after the flight crew reported a man on board had vandalised two airplane lavatories by spreading human waste, airport police said yesterday.

“We received a report of a passenger who had messed up the bathrooms with his own feces,” Anchorage Airport Police Lieutenant Joe Gamache said by telephone.

The man, a 22-year-old Vietnamese passport holder with US residency, was escorted off the plane in handcuffs on Thursday night and met by law enforcement in the terminal, Gamache said.

After being interviewed by authorities through a translator, he was transported to an Anchorage hospital for a mental evaluation.

The man made no threats and did not try to interfere with the flight crew, Gamache said, adding that no charges have been filed.

United Airlines, owned by United Continental Holdings Inc, said there were 245 people on board the plane and said it provided hotel accommodations for its customers. ― Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline