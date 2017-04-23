Unions, activists protest ahead of first round of French presidential election (VIDEO)

Masked demontrators throw projectiles to police during a protest march ‘for a social first round’ on the eve of the first round in the French presidential election, in Paris, France, April 22, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, April 23 — French unions and activists protested in Paris yesterday ahead of the first round of presidential election today.

Hundreds gathered at the Place de la Bastille square to call for social change.

One demonstrator said the elections will not be enough to drive change in France and urged people to mobilise in the social movements.

Centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is shown beating Le Pen in the polls, but many from the area do not believe the pro-EU, former investment banker represents their interests.

Polls in the final days of the campaign put all the candidates roughly on between a fifth and a quarter of the vote, with around five percentage points or less separating them — threatening the margin of error for polling companies.

High levels of abstention and indecision are also a key factor. — Reuters