Undersea earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits south-east of Philippines

MANILA, Jan 10 — A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck south-east of the Philippines today, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was measured at a depth of 617km, the USGS said. — Reuters
Tuesday January 10, 2017
02:39 PM GMT+8
