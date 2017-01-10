Undersea earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits south-east of Philippines

Elementary school pupils use doormats as improvised protective headgears as they stay in a safe area during an earthquake drill in Paranaque city, metro Manila February 10, 2014. — Reuters picMANILA, Jan 10 — A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck south-east of the Philippines today, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was measured at a depth of 617km, the USGS said. — Reuters