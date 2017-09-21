UN sets up probe of Islamic State atrocities in Iraq

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect walk towards the Syrian border, on August 11, 2014. — Reuters pic

Britain presented the resolution to help bring perpetrators of IS war crimes to justice The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously decided to set up an investigation team to collect evidence on the massacres of Iraq's Yazidi minority and other atrocities committed by the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Britain presented the resolution to help bring perpetrators of IS war crimes to justice — a cause championed by international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

After months of pressure, Iraq in August agreed to the investigation which will “support domestic efforts to hold” IS jihadists accountable by “collecting, preserving and storing evidence” in Iraq, the resolution said.

The United Nations has described the massacres of the Yazidis as genocide and Clooney has made two high-profile appearances before the world body to demand action.

The Lebanese-British lawyer represents Yazidi women who were taken hostage and used as sex slaves by IS as it swept into Iraq’s Sinjar region in August 2014.

“Why is it that nothing has been done?” Clooney told a UN event in March.

“Mass graves lie unprotected and unexhumed. Witnesses are fleeing and not one ISIS militant has faced trial for international crimes anywhere in the world,” she said.

Under the measure, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will within 60 days present to the council details on the mandate of the investigative panel that will work with their Iraqi counterparts.

The investigators will gather evidence on “war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide” for use in Iraqi courts, according to the resolution.

Kurds of the ethnic minority of Yazidis hold up a banner reading 'Stop genocide against Yazidis in Iraq' as they march through the streets of Bielefeld August 9, 2014. — Reuters pic

Tens of thousands of Yazidis fled the August 2014 massacre in Sinjar, and UN rights investigations have documented horrific accounts of abuse suffered by women and girls.

Around 3,000 women are believed to remain in IS captivity.

Around 3,000 women are believed to remain in IS captivity. — AFP