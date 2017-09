UN Security Council unanimously adopts N. Korea sanctions

With backing from China and Russia, the council voted 15-0 to slap a ban on textile exports and restrict shipments of oil products to North Korea. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 12 — The UN Security Council yesterday unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea following its sixth and largest nuclear test.

