UN says 87,000 refugees arrive in Bangladesh from Myanmar

Rohingya refugees walk on the muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 3, 2017. — AFP picCOX’S BAZAR (Bangladesh), Sept 4 — A total of 87,000 mostly Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since violence erupted in neighbouring Myanmar on August 25, the United Nations said today.

Thousands of the stateless Muslim minority have poured over the border since the latest round of fighting broke out, piling pressure on the already overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. — AFP