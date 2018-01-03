Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

UN rights boss calls on Iran to defuse tension, investigate protest deaths

Wednesday January 3, 2018
11:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Global internet traffic mostly came from mobile devices in 2017The Edit: Global internet traffic mostly came from mobile devices in 2017

Fuel prices increase slightly from midnight onwardsFuel prices increase slightly from midnight onwards

Liverpool star Salah favourite to complete awards hat-trickLiverpool star Salah favourite to complete awards hat-trick

The Edit: More than half of Norway’s new cars now electricThe Edit: More than half of Norway’s new cars now electric

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

United Nations (UN) Human Rights High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said protesters 'have a right to be heard'.— Reuters picUnited Nations (UN) Human Rights High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said protesters 'have a right to be heard'.— Reuters picGENEVA, Jan 3 — The UN human rights chief called on Iran today to rein in security forces to avoid further violence and respect the right of protesters to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement that more than 20 had been killed and hundreds arrested across Iran in the past week and he urged “thorough, independent and impartial investigations of all acts of violence that have taken place”.

Protesters “have a right to be heard”, he said. There must be “a concerted effort by the authorities to ensure that all security forces respond in a manner that is proportionate and strictly necessary, and fully in line with international law”. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline