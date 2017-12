UN officials: 14 peacekeepers killed, more than 40 wounded in eastern Congo attack

File picture of UN peacekeepers patrolling in Kidal, Mali, July 23, 2015. 14 UN peacekeepers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 8 — Fourteen United Nations peacekeepers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, UN officials said today, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

A UN official earlier today had acknowledged that a “large number” of UN peacekeepers were killed or wounded in the attack in the North Kivu province late yesterday. — Reuters