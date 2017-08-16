UN evaluates Sierra Leone needs after deadly floods

People wearing protective suits hold hands as they cross a river after a mudslide in the mountain town of Regent, Sierra Leone August 15, 2017 in this still image taken from a video. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Aug 16 — The United Nations said yesterday it is evaluating humanitarian needs in Sierra Leone following deadly flooding and mudslides that devastated entire communities.

The floods on Monday ravaged the country’s capital, killing more than 300 people and leaving hundreds more missing.

“Contingency plans are being put in place to mitigate any potential outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and diarrhea, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

He said the UN country team in Sierra Leone has mobilised and is “supporting national authorities in rescue operations, helping evacuate residents, providing medical assistance to the injured, registering survivors, and providing food rations, water and dignity kits to those affected.”

He noted that the International Organization for Migration released US$150,000 (RM644,400) in emergency funds immediately following the flooding.

Earlier in the day, President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone issued a desperate appeal for help, saying the damage was “overwhelming us”. — AFP