UK’s Presidents Club to shut down after FT harassment report

Thursday January 25, 2018
12:35 PM GMT+8

Ann Stilbebauer (left) and Tracy Koller of Denver, Colorado, wait to enter Sam Boyd Stadium for the Women's March rally in Las Vegas January 21, 2018. — Reuters picAnn Stilbebauer (left) and Tracy Koller of Denver, Colorado, wait to enter Sam Boyd Stadium for the Women's March rally in Las Vegas January 21, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 25 — The Presidents Club, a British charity, said today it would shut down and hold no further fundraising events after the Financial Times reported female hostesses were groped and harassed at a men-only gala it organised last week.

“The trustees have decided that the Presidents Club will not host any further fundraising events. Remaining funds will be distributed in an efficient manner to children’s charities and it will then be closed,” the organisation said in a statement. — Reuters

