Ukraine’s deadly clashes: Another seven soldiers, two civilians killed (VIDEO)

KIEV, Jan 31 — Recovering in a Ukrainian hospital with wounds to the head and stomach. This man telling journalists he was walking along a path when a mine blew up in front of him.

But he's one of the luckier ones caught up in renewed violence in the east of the country, where an offensive by pro-Russian separatists has killed seven Ukrainian soldiers and at least two civilians.

As the death toll rises, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in Berlin meeting his German counterpart yesterday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko visit the site where a truck ploughed through a crowd at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin January 30, 2017. — Reuters picMerkel, who helped broker the Minsk ceasefire, saying the security situation is worrying. It's the deadliest flare up in the east since mid-december despite attempts to renew a ceasefire last month.

Both sides accuse the other of violating the pact on a near-daily basis. Close to 10,000 people have been killed since fighting between Ukrainian troops and rebels seeking independence from Kiev first erupted in 2014. — Reuters