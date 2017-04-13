Last updated -- GMT+8

UK scientists, say samples from Syrian attack test positive for sarin

Thursday April 13, 2017
06:57 PM GMT+8

Syria has denied its use of chemical weapons, despite evidence to the contrary. — Reuters picSyria has denied its use of chemical weapons, despite evidence to the contrary. — Reuters picAMSTERDAM, April 13 — Samples taken from the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria last week tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, the British delegation at the world’s chemical weapons watchdog said today.

“UK scientists have analyzed samples taken from Khan Sheikhoun. These have tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, or a sarin-like substance,” the delegation said during a special session at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague.

Earlier testing by Turkish authorities had also said the chemical used on April 4 was sarin. — Reuters

