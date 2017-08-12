Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

UK says North Korea must fix crisis it started

Saturday August 12, 2017
10:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Salleh Keruak says patriotism belongs to all MalaysiansThe Edit: Salleh Keruak says patriotism belongs to all Malaysians

Male Uber driver claims groped by male passenger during ride shareMale Uber driver claims groped by male passenger during ride share

Watford denies Liverpool winning start with 3-3 drawWatford denies Liverpool winning start with 3-3 draw

‘Say No to Racism’: Promoting unity through football‘Say No to Racism’: Promoting unity through football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

UK’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, London, Britain July 4, 2017. — Reuters picUK’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, London, Britain July 4, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 12 — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson today blamed North Korea for the stand-off with the United States and said London wants a diplomatic end to the crisis.

“The North Korean regime is the cause of this problem and they must fix it ,” he said on Twitter.

“The international community is shoulder to shoulder in ensuring North Korea stops its aggressive acts.

“We are working with the US and our partners in the region to bring this crisis to a diplomatic end.”

US President Donald Trump on Saturday reassured Guam it was secure amid mounting regional tensions, vowing that American military forces “stand ready” to safeguard the US Pacific island territory against a belligerent North Korea.

The North has threatened to fire ballistic missiles over Japan towards the tourism-dependent island, as Pyongyang and Washington ratchet up their war of words.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged Trump to avoid rhetoric that could inflame the situation, while French President Emmanuel Macron warned against an “escalation of tensions”. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline