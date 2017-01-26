Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

UK publishes draft bill to parliament on triggering Brexit

Thursday January 26, 2017
09:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open finalFederer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

The Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott OscarsThe Edit: After ‘racist’ Trump visa ban, Iran actress to boycott Oscars

Mexico furious as Trump gives order for building border wallMexico furious as Trump gives order for building border wall

MAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year videoMAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year video

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The UK government today published a draft law that would authorise Prime Minister Theresa May to begin the procedure for leaving the EU. — Reuters picThe UK government today published a draft law that would authorise Prime Minister Theresa May to begin the procedure for leaving the EU. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 26 — Britain’s government today published a draft law that would authorise Prime Minister Theresa May to begin the procedure for leaving the European Union in an important milestone towards Brexit.

“The British people have made the decision to leave the EU... so today we have introduced a bill in parliament which will allow us to formally trigger Article 50 by the end of March,” said Brexit minister David Davis.

The two clause “European Union Notification of Withdrawal Bill” asks parliament to give May authority to “notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU.”

The government said MPs would get their first chance to debate it on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The government is being forced to go to parliament following a landmark Supreme Court ruling this week that rejected its argument that executive powers allowed it to proceed without prior approval.

Conservative Prime Minister May has a small majority in the House of Commons and is expected to get the go-ahead from MPs, although opposition parties have said they plan put forward amendments which could slow it down.

House of Commons leader David Lidington told parliament that the bill’s third and final reading in the House of Commons would be on February 8.

The bill’s progress in the House of Lords, the upper chamber, is less certain as the government has no majority there and no control over the timing.

If approved by the House of Lords, the bill would then have to be signed off by Queen Elizabeth II before May can trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty — the formal process for leaving the bloc. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline