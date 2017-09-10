Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

UK police release two of group arrested over suspected far-right terrorism

Sunday September 10, 2017
09:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapistsSarawak govt to discuss proposal to castrate convicted rapists

The Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 CaymanThe Edit: Getting hands-on with the Porsche 718 Cayman

Report says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passportsReport says Islamic State holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports

Ahead of beer fest, PAS warns of KL being seen as Asia vice hubAhead of beer fest, PAS warns of KL being seen as Asia vice hub

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

UK police said Two men arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts have been released without charge. — ReutersUK police said Two men arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts have been released without charge. — ReutersLONDON, Sept 10 — Two men arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts have been released without charge, British police said today.

The men were among five, including some serving soldiers, arrested on September 5 as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation.

They were detained on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and of being members of neo-Nazi organisation the National Action group.

“Two men arrested by officers from West Midlands Police Counter Terrorism Unit on suspicion of terrorism offences have been released from custody... without charge following enquiries,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Three other men ... continue to remain in police custody. Detectives have been granted extra time to question the men.” — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline