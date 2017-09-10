UK police release two of group arrested over suspected far-right terrorism

UK police said Two men arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts have been released without charge. — ReutersLONDON, Sept 10 — Two men arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts have been released without charge, British police said today.

The men were among five, including some serving soldiers, arrested on September 5 as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation.

They were detained on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and of being members of neo-Nazi organisation the National Action group.

“Two men arrested by officers from West Midlands Police Counter Terrorism Unit on suspicion of terrorism offences have been released from custody... without charge following enquiries,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Three other men ... continue to remain in police custody. Detectives have been granted extra time to question the men.” — Reuters