UK police charge three men over shop blast that killed five in Leicester

File picture shows alvage crews working at the scene of a convenience store and home that were destroyed by an explosion in Leicester, Britain, February 26, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 4 — British police investigating a shop blast a week ago which killed five people in the central English city of Leicester, said yesterday they had charged three men with manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

The five died when a blast ripped through a Polish convenience store and a home last Sunday, turning the building into rubble.

Police said in a statement they had charged three men over the case: Aram Kurd, 33, from Leicester, Hawkar Hassan, 32, from Coventry and Arkan Ali, 37, from Oldham.

The three will remain in custody and appear in court tomorrow. Two other men have been arrested and are still being questioned, the police said. — Reuters