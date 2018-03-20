Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

UK MPs ask Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify on data row

Tuesday March 20, 2018
09:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russian scientist says helped create poison in UK spy rowRussian scientist says helped create poison in UK spy row

FBI probe after Jalur Gemilang mistaken for IS-defaced US flagFBI probe after Jalur Gemilang mistaken for IS-defaced US flag

EU digs in over UK banks’ post-Brexit access, rejects UK bidEU digs in over UK banks’ post-Brexit access, rejects UK bid

The Edit: Ringo Starr receives long-overdue knighthoodThe Edit: Ringo Starr receives long-overdue knighthood

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Collins set Zuckerberg a deadline of March 26 to reply. — AFP picCollins set Zuckerberg a deadline of March 26 to reply. — AFP picLONDON, March 20 — A British parliamentary committee today asked Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to appear before it to explain in person claims that millions of users’ data was harvested for political campaigns.

Damian Collins, chairman of the House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, wrote to Zuckerberg asking for his own account of “this catastrophic failure of process”.

The request was made as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into fake news, which saw its members last month visit Washington for hearings with officials from Facebook and Twitter.

But it follows allegations that data from up to 50 million Facebook users was harvested by a British company, Cambridge Analytica, for use in the election campaign of US President Donald Trump in 2016.

“Following material published in the UK Guardian and The New York Times over the past few days, the committee would like to request that you appear before us to give oral evidence,” Collins wrote.

“The committee has repeatedly asked Facebook about how companies acquire and hold on to user data from their site, and in particular about whether data had been taken without their consent.

“Your officials’ answers have consistently understated this risk, and have been misleading to the committee. 

“It is now time to hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process.”

He added: “Given your commitment at the start of the New Year to ‘fixing’ Facebook, I hope that this representative will be you.”

Collins set Zuckerberg a deadline of March 26 to reply. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram