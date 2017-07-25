Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

UK hospital would like ill baby Charlie Gard to go home ‘if practical’, says lawyer

Tuesday July 25, 2017
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London July 14, 2017. — Reuters picThe parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London July 14, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 25 — The London children’s hospital treating terminally ill baby Charlie Gard would like to fulfill his parents’ wish to take him home to die if practical, a lawyer representing the hospital said in court today.

The lawyer also said Charlie’s parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, had rejected an offer of mediation.

Minutes earlier, a lawyer for the couple accused Great Ormond Street Hospital of placing obstacles in the way of Charlie being taken home for his final moments.

The 11-month-old baby suffers from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness, and his parents’ long struggle to save him has drawn an international outpouring of sympathy. — Reuters

