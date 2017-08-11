UK firefighters tackle smoke at Oxford Circus station, not seen as suspicious

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Friday August 11, 2017
Members of the London Fire Brigade stand outside Oxford Circus tube station in London, Britain, August 11, 2017. — Reuters pic Members of the London Fire Brigade stand outside Oxford Circus tube station in London, Britain, August 11, 2017. — Reuters pic LONDON, Aug 11 — British firefighters said today they were investigating the cause of smoke on an underground train at Oxford Circus station in the centre of London's main shopping district, although police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

“We are continuing to investigate smoke issuing at platform level at #OxfordCircus tube station,” London Fire Brigade said on Twitter alongside a picture which showed smoke billowing out of the open doors of a train.

The station was closed while emergency services responded to the report, the city's transport authority said.

Police said they had been called to the station after reports of a fire alert, but that they were not treating the incident as suspicious.

One commuter posted a picture on Twitter which showed passengers covering their mouths with jumpers and clothing in a smoky train carriage. — Reuters

