Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

UK considering Russian requests for visit to ex-spy’s daughter Yulia

Saturday March 31, 2018
05:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Nailed to cross for 32nd timeThe Edit: Nailed to cross for 32nd time

The Edit: The overlooked ‘organ’ that could explain cancer’s spreadThe Edit: The overlooked ‘organ’ that could explain cancer’s spread

The Edit: Selling out or being honest?The Edit: Selling out or being honest?

Opposition’s momentum for upcoming GE seen dissipatingOpposition’s momentum for upcoming GE seen dissipating

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A poice officer stands guard outside a branch of the Italian chain restaurant Zizzi close to The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England, on March 6, 2018. — AFP picA poice officer stands guard outside a branch of the Italian chain restaurant Zizzi close to The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England, on March 6, 2018. — AFP picEDINBURGH, March 31 — The British government is considering allowing visits to Yulia Skripal, who is recovering in hospital after being poisoned along with her father, a Russian ex-spy, in a nerve agent attack blamed by Britain on Russia.

“We are considering requests for consular access in line with our obligations under international and domestic law, including the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal,” a spokeswoman for Britain’s foreign ministry in London said.

The Russian Embassy in London said in a tweet on Friday that “we insist on the right to see” Skripal, a Russian citizen. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram