UK Conservatives’ lead over Labour widens to 24 points, says Kantar poll

Wednesday May 3, 2017
11:49 PM GMT+8

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May seems to have an easy road ahead, according to the election polls. — Reuters picBritain’s Prime Minister Theresa May seems to have an easy road ahead, according to the election polls. — Reuters picLONDON, May 3 — Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a wider lead over the opposition Labour Party than a week ago, an opinion poll published by research firm Kantar showed today ahead of a national election on June 8.

The online poll gave the Conservatives 48 per cent support, up two per centage points from Kantar's previous poll published last week, while support for Labour was unchanged at 24 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats stood at 11 per cent, the same as in the previous poll, while the UK Independence Party's support fell by a point to 7 per cent.

The fieldwork for the Kantar poll was conducted between April 27 and May 2 and 1,205 people took part. — Reuters

