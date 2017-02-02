UC Berkeley in lockdown amid protest over right-wing speaker

Cristina Levert protests with a mixed group of students from Berkeley High School and University of California, Berkeley, at Sproul Plaza on the university's campus in Berkeley, Calif., Nov. 9, 2016. — NYT pic

BERKELEY, Feb 2 — The University of California at Berkeley went into lockdown today amid a violent protest over a planned appearance by a right-wing speaker, with demonstrators throwing firecrackers.

School officials said on Twitter after the protest erupted that the speech by far-right Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos had been canceled and that the campus was on lockdown.

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, previously headed Breitbart News and CNN reported that many of the protesters voiced opposition to the Republican president.

Police ordered protesters at the liberal-leaning university to disperse and a short time later at least one fire erupted when protesters ignited a light post outside a building, according to CNN, which broadcast footage of the demonstration.

Protesters shattered windows at the same building and threw firecrackers and rocks, according to CNN.

The crowd appeared to number in the hundreds.

Yiannopoulos, whose account on Twitter was suspended last year after he was accused of participating in the online harassment of an African-American actress, in a statement on Facebook said he was “evacuated” from the campus and criticised “the Left” saying it was “absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down”. — Reuters