Typhoon signal lowered after making landfall in Southern China

A man rides a motorbike on a flooded street during tropical storm Pakhar hits Macau August 27, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Aug 27 — Tropical Cyclone Pakhar weakened after making landfall with strong wind and heavy rain lashing southern China today as the second typhoon in a week hit the region.

Hong Kong lowered its storm alert to Signal 3 from 8 after Pakhar passed the city and made land near Taishan City in southern Guangdong Province, the city’s weather observatory said in a statement. Earlier, winds reached storm force in the southwestern part of Hong Kong and hurricane force on high ground of Lantau Island, it said. The gales are expected to moderate progressively.

About 300 flights were cancelled or delayed in Hong Kong, and around 30 diverted to other places, according to a statement on the city’s government website issued at 12:20pm local time. The Home Affairs Department opened 27 temporary shelters and 231 people had sought refuge there as of 11:10am. The China Ferry Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui was closed temporarily, the government website said in an announcement issued at 9:05am.

According to the Hospital Authority, 51 people — 25 men and 26 women aged between 22 and 83 — sought medical treatment at public hospitals during the typhoon period.

The storm is forecast to track a path similar to that of Hato, the Signal 10 tropical cyclone — the highest on the observatory scale — that battered the region on Wednesday. Hato killed at least eight people and injured 240 in the neighbouring city of Macau and caused damage in southern China, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday, adding that water supplies in some parts of the city famous for its casino industry remained disconnected.

Hato on Wednesday caused at least 450 flights to be cancelled or delayed in Hong Kong, and forced the closure of schools and trading at the stock exchange. Pakhar is looming in the western Pacific as Hurricane Harvey lashes southeast Texas. — Bloomberg