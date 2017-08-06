Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Typhoon Noru kills two, draws near Japan

Sunday August 6, 2017
03:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection OfficerThe Edit: Job with best title ever, Planetary Protection Officer

The Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfitsThe Edit: Vintage kimonos get new lease of life as fashionable outfits

The Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on HiroshimaThe Edit: Japan marks 72 years of atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima

New Venezuela assembly sacks opposing chief prosecutorNew Venezuela assembly sacks opposing chief prosecutor

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

This Nasa handout image obtained August 3, 2017 shows Super Typhoon Noru photgraphed by Nasa astronaut Randy Bresnik in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on August 1, 2017, as the International Space Station passed overhead. — AFP picThis Nasa handout image obtained August 3, 2017 shows Super Typhoon Noru photgraphed by Nasa astronaut Randy Bresnik in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on August 1, 2017, as the International Space Station passed overhead. — AFP picTOKYO, Aug 6 — Strong typhoon Noru brought heavy rain and strong winds to south-west Japan, killing two people, local officials said today as they warned of landslides and floods.

A man in his 60s on the remote island of Yakushima died yesterday after strong gusts made him fall hard and hit his head, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

A man in his 80s on neighbouring Tanegashima island drowned yesterday after he went to check on his boat and was swept into the water, according to the agency and the Kagoshima prefecture government.

As of 3pm (0600 GMT) today, Noru was located just off the main southern island of Kyushu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Noru, with gusts up to 162 kilometres per hour, was slowly moving northeast and was on course to make landfall in southwest Japan, possibly at Shikoku island, by early tomorrow.

The agency warned of possible landslides, floods, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves in the southwest.

"Because the typhoon is moving very slowly, some areas are facing increased risk of landslides and other disasters," it said. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline