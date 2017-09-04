Two men charged with cheating Singapore shipping firm of S$1.5m in commission

Romanian Iosif Kiss (left) and French national David Weidmann arrive to court. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Two foreigners were charged in court today with allegedly cheating a shipping firm of S$1.5 million (RM4.71 million) through a plot that involved using counterfeit notes to buy a vessel.

Court documents showed that Frenchman David Weidmann, 36, and Romanian Iosif Kiss, 39, as well as several unknown individuals, had dishonestly induced Oceanic Group Pte Ltd’s founder and managing director Daniel Chui Mun Yew to authorise a commission of S$1.5 million in cash for the transaction.

According to the firm’s website, the shipping company specialises in cruise ships and has operations in Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

The police said yesterday that duo were arrested at the Woodlands Checkpoint last Saturday night, less than three hours after collecting the commission. They were found to have more than S$400,000 on them.

According to the police, the seller was in France to close the transaction for the vessel at around 8pm last Saturday when he discovered that the funds used as a deposit were counterfeit notes.

At that time, the two suspects were already in Singapore to collect the sales commission. The victim had called his Singapore office to stop the payment of the sales commission, but the two men had left with the money by then.

Weidmann and Kiss have been remanded for another week to assist in further investigations to recover the money, and to find out who are their accomplices. They are due to appear in court again next Monday.

If found guilty, both men can each be jailed up to 10 years and fined. — TODAY