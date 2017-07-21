Two killed during opposition-led strike in Venezuela

CARACAS, July 21 — Two young men were killed yesterday in protests held during an opposition-led nationwide strike in Venezuela, prosecutors said.
A 24-year-old died in the Los Teques neighbourhood on the outskirts of Caracas, while three people were wounded.
In the city of Valencia, in the district of La Isbaelica, a 23-year-old died and six people were wounded, the prosecutors’ office said.
The deaths raised to 99 the number of fatalities in Venezuela since street protests turned violent in April. — AFP