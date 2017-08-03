Two killed as plane lands on Portuguese beach

A plane that landed in Sao Joao beach, killing two people, is dragged by a tractor in Costa da Caparica, Portugal August 2, 2017. — Reuters picLISBON, Aug 3 — A small airplane made an emergency landing on a popular, crowded beach near Lisbon yesterday, killing two people.

Local television showed dozens of beachgoers crowding around the airplane, which had come to a stop near the water without any major damage. Two pilots onboard were unharmed and were being questioned by authorities.

Pedro Coelho Dias, a spokesman for the national maritime authority, said a man and a child were killed after the plane hit them, according to news agency Lusa.

Sao Joao de Caparica beach is one of the closest to Lisbon and draws big crowds in August, when the Portuguese take their main summer holidays. — Reuters