Two hurt in HDB flat fire at Sago Lane, Singapore

SCDF vehicles at the scene of the fire at Blk 4 Sago Lane. — Picture courtesy of Ariel

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 — Two residents of a Housing Development Board (HDB) unit at Block 4 Sago Lane were sent to the hospital this morning after a fire broke out in their kitchen.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it had received multiple phone calls at around 5am alerting them to the fire.

Two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, one ambulance a support vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, SCDF personnel rescued and evacuated two occupants, an elderly woman in her 80s and a man in his 50s, from the affected unit on the 10th floor.

Both suffered smoke inhalation and were sent to the hospital.

The fire was extinguished one compressed air foam jet and one water jet. SCDF said that 15 residents from upper floors had also self-evacuated during the fire prior to SCDF’s arrival.

A Mediacorp hotline caller who lived on the 12th floor told TODAY that she had been awoken early in the morning by the smell of smoke and noise coming from the corridor.

The caller who wanted to be known only as Ariel, said a man had told residents to leave their apartments, and she only returned back home at around 6.20am.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. — TODAY