Two hundred migrants reach Spain after storming fence

Sunday January 7, 2018
10:58 PM GMT+8

Europe has been the target destination for desperate migrants. — Reuters picEurope has been the target destination for desperate migrants. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Jan 7 — More than 300 people stormed the heavily fortified border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla in what authorities today called a mass “violent crossing”.

Some 209 migrants succeeded in reaching Spain in yesterday’s incident.

Spain’s two North African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, are a common target for entry into the European Union by migrants who try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.

One Civil Guard police officer was injured in an attack by a migrant, the Spanish government said.

Four of the migrants who reached Spain received treatment for injuries sustained during the crossing. — Reuters

