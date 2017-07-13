Two gored and four more hurt at Pamplona’s seventh bull run

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2017. — Reuters pic PAMPLONA (Spain), July 13 — Two people were gored and at least four others were treated for injuries today after the seventh bull run at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona where thousands of runners sprint from a dozen bulls and steers through narrow city streets.

The final day of the centuries-old festival, most famous for the 875m, 8am run from the specially-bred cattle along a cordoned off route, is on Friday.

The run on Thursday lasted 2 minutes 40 seconds and included animals from the Nunez del Cuvillo ranch.

The half a dozen bulls which take part in the run are later pitted against a matador in the city’s bull ring. — Reuters