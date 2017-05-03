Two girls arrested for misusing boarding passes to meet K-pop star at Changi Airport

36 people were arrested at Changi Airport in January for misuse of boarding passes. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, May 3 — Two female students, aged 19 and 16, were arrested on Sunday (April 30) for allegedly misusing boarding passes in order to meet a K-pop artiste at Changi Airport’s transit area, the police said in a Facebook post today.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had no intention to depart Singapore. TODAY understands that the artiste in question is hip hop star Simon Dominic, who had performed a show at Suntec City on Monday.

Since January, 36 persons have been arrested at Changi Airport for misuse of boarding passes, the police said. This is already more than the total figure for the same offence — 28 — in the whole of last year.

In its Facebook post, the police reminded the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as Protected Places.

Those who misuse their boarding passes to enter the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destination, are liable for an offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act, the police added.

The two most common reasons for people to misuse their boarding passes are to send off relatives or to make fraudulent GST claims, according to a police statement in February.

Offenders may be prosecuted in court and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine of S$1,000 or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or both. — TODAY