Two dead in blast at Ecuador restaurant

A general view of the damage following an explosion at restaurant Toronto in Quito, Ecuador, December 25, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters pic QUITO, Dec 26 — A Christmas Eve explosion at a restaurant in Ecuador’s capital killed two people including a child, and injured 12, authorities said yesterday.

The incident left a seven-year-old boy and an 82-year-old woman dead, according to the mayor’s office in Quito, updating an earlier toll of one fatality.

The blast occurred at 11:11pm on Sunday when leaking gas ignited, the mayor’s office said.

Authorities added that the victims were dining in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.

It also left about a dozen cars with windshield and body damage, and caused windows to vibrate within two blocks of the area. — AFP