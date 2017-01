Two arrested in Quebec mosque shooting

Police arrive at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada, January 29, 2017. — reuters picQUEBEC CITY, Jan 30 — Two people have been arrested after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque today, said a police spokesman who confirmed there were deaths and injuries but declined to give a number.

A Reuters eyewitness saw heavily armed tactical police entering the mosque.

Police spokesman Etienne Doyon declined to say whether there was a gunman inside the mosque. — Reuters